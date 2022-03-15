Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 703 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 107.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 36.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.78.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,280,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,995 shares of company stock valued at $49,541,573. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys stock opened at $278.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $309.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.93. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.02 and a 52-week high of $377.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synopsys (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.