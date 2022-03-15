Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Public Education by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after buying an additional 729,933 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Public Education by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,096,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Public Education by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after buying an additional 72,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Public Education by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Public Education by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

APEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

American Public Education stock opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.08.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.15. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

