Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 2,852 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.11% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 25,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 129.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 156,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 88,172 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 262,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 36,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLX opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $730.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 2.94. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $5.60 to $6.30 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.18.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

