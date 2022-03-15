EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target Cut to $17.00

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 21.08.
Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 12.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is 15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EverCommerce has a 12-month low of 10.38 and a 12-month high of 23.41.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at $5,335,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,758,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter worth about $176,000. 43.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EverCommerce Company Profile (Get Rating)
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EverCommerce (EVCM)
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.