EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target Cut to $17.00

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 21.08.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 12.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is 15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EverCommerce has a 12-month low of 10.38 and a 12-month high of 23.41.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.06 by -0.08. On average, equities research analysts predict that EverCommerce will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at $5,335,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,758,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter worth about $176,000. 43.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverCommerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.