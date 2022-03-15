Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

EVLO opened at $2.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 67,771 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 41,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,310,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after buying an additional 215,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Evelo Biosciences (Get Rating)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.