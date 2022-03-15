Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “
EVLO opened at $2.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97.
About Evelo Biosciences (Get Rating)
Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.
