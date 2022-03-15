Etherland (ELAND) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6,474.00

Etherland (ELAND) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 15th. Etherland has a total market capitalization of $624,713.30 and $6,474.00 worth of Etherland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Etherland has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Etherland coin can now be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00034399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00104276 BTC.

Etherland Profile

Etherland (CRYPTO:ELAND) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2020. Etherland’s total supply is 56,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,024,196 coins. Etherland’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

Buying and Selling Etherland

