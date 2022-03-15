EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($214.29) to €190.00 ($208.79) in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €180.00 ($197.80) to €185.00 ($203.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS:ESLOY opened at $86.37 on Tuesday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $75.26 and a 1 year high of $110.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

