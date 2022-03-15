Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,660 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $6,995,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,624,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,050,000 after acquiring an additional 382,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.02.

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.19.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

