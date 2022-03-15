ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Trading Down 6.3%

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 13,849 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 679,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWH shares. started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESS Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ESS Tech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a current ratio of 18.02, a quick ratio of 18.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, Director Michael R. Niggli bought 20,000 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $360,834.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech Company Profile (NYSE:GWH)

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

