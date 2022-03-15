Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Ero Copper and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays raised shares of Ero Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.00.

Shares of ERO opened at C$16.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$15.01 and a 52 week high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

