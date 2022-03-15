Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises about 0.6% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in Equinix by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,619,000 after buying an additional 189,179 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 7,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,340 shares of company stock worth $25,366,937 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $12.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $696.43. 3,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,509. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $639.16 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $719.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $780.77. The company has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.76 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $847.94.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

