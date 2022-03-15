Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Chairman Camp Peter Van Sells 424 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.71, for a total transaction of $297,949.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Camp Peter Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Camp Peter Van sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.05, for a total transaction of $688,050.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Camp Peter Van sold 165 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.20, for a total transaction of $115,368.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Camp Peter Van sold 335 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.82, for a total transaction of $224,389.70.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total transaction of $960,078.31.

EQIX opened at $683.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 123.39, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $639.16 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $719.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $780.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.76 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 223.83%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $847.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

