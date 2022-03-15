Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Equifax from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Equifax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equifax from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equifax from $325.00 to $296.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $290.91.

EFX stock opened at $228.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Equifax has a 52-week low of $169.43 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

