EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Short Interest Up 26.2% in February

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the February 13th total of 2,370,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 662,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

EPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.90.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day moving average is $48.83. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $41.14 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.39 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 303.03%.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter worth about $88,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

