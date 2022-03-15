EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target Raised to $55.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EPR. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.90.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Shares of EPR opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.83. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $56.07.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,842,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth $9,978,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 301,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.