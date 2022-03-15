EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Cut to $285.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $650.00 to $285.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut EPAM Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut EPAM Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $504.20.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $220.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $419.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $560.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total value of $796,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in EPAM Systems by 4.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at $2,477,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

