Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Receives $20.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.20.

EOSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, Director Alexander Dimitrief purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claude Demby purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $50,028.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 121,350 shares of company stock worth $355,179 in the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 59.4% in the third quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 451.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 416.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.89. 22,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,548. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $22.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 million. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 144.26% and a negative net margin of 2,701.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($7.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

