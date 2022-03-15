Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 1,021.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Entergy were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 247.6% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,576,000 after purchasing an additional 398,620 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,545,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 889.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 69,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 62,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $527,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,944. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy stock opened at $110.27 on Tuesday. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.07. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

About Entergy (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

