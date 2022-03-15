Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR opened at $270.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.56. Enstar Group Limited has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $286.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

