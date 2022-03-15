Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $237.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $227.00 to $237.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum raised Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Enphase Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $234.99.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $157.64 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $282.46. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.96.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $4,028,881.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 265,525 shares of company stock valued at $45,154,733. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,479,000 after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 573,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,941,000 after purchasing an additional 81,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 98.5% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,548,000 after purchasing an additional 65,197 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.