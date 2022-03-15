Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $434.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $434.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $430.00 million and the highest is $438.90 million. Enphase Energy posted sales of $301.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENPH. TheStreet cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.99.

ENPH traded down $13.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.64. 2,891,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,669,214. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.55 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $4,028,881.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,525 shares of company stock valued at $45,154,733 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,479,000 after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 573,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,941,000 after purchasing an additional 81,396 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,548,000 after purchasing an additional 65,197 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

