Engagesmart Inc’s (NYSE:ESMT) Lock-Up Period To End on March 22nd

Engagesmart’s (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, March 22nd. Engagesmart had issued 14,550,000 shares in its IPO on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $378,300,000 based on an initial share price of $26.00. After the end of Engagesmart’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Engagesmart from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Engagesmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.06.

Shares of ESMT opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66. Engagesmart has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $38.83.

Engagesmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Engagesmart will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $3,310,953,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,526,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Engagesmart by 329.4% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,808,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,688,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

