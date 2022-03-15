Engagesmart Inc’s (NYSE:ESMT) Lock-Up Period To End on March 22nd

Engagesmart’s (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, March 22nd. Engagesmart had issued 14,550,000 shares in its IPO on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $378,300,000 based on an initial share price of $26.00. After the end of Engagesmart’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Engagesmart from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Engagesmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.06.
Shares of ESMT opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66. Engagesmart has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $38.83.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $3,310,953,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,526,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Engagesmart by 329.4% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,808,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,688,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.
Engagesmart Company Profile (Get Rating)
EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.
