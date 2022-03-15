Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.94

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.94 and traded as high as $12.90. Enerplus shares last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 5,190,601 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.94.

Get Enerplus alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). Enerplus had a return on equity of 53.28% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $258.83 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Enerplus by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,599,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,400 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Enerplus by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,240,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,736 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in Enerplus by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Enerplus by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,100,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 875,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth $48,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.