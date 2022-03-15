Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Short Interest Update

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the February 13th total of 138,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.
Shares of EFOI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,222. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.93. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $8.17.
About Energy Focus (Get Rating)
Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Focus (EFOI)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.