Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Short Interest Update

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the February 13th total of 138,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Shares of EFOI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,222. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.93. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $8.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFOI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Focus by 66.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 48,621 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Focus by 25.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Focus by 207.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 51,746 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Focus during the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Focus during the third quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Focus (Get Rating)

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.