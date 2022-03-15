Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$8.50 price target on the stock.

EDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a hold rating and a C$5.50 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.26.

Shares of TSE EDR opened at C$6.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.68. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.85. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of C$4.28 and a 12 month high of C$9.32.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

