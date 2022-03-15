ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Update

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

ENAGAS S A/ADR stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.72. The stock had a trading volume of 10,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,161. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.2724 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

