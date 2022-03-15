Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Insider William Charles Sells 4,643 Shares of Stock

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) insider William Charles sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $16,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Emerald stock opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $7.28.

Get Emerald alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Emerald by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerald by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerald by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerald by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerald by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 81,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Holding, Inc engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.