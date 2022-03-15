Emerald Advisors LLC Sells 622 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Emerald Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $418.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $385.34 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

