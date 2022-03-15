Emerald Advisors LLC Sells 1,030 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Emerald Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Valero Energy by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 5,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 177,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Valero Energy by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 23,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VLO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $90.55 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $93.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

