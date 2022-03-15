Emerald Advisors LLC Invests $490,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,496,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of 3M by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,977,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $143.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.97. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.89%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.71.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

