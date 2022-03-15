Emerald Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.2% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $318.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.34 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.85.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

