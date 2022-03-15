Emerald Advisors LLC Buys 3,368 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 98,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 324,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 134,307 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 254,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.49. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.096 per share. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

