Emerald Advisors LLC Acquires 23,210 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.7% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,027.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,309,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,748 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,616 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,011,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,478 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,429,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,541,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,981 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $52.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $52.58 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.