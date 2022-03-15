eMagin (NYSE:EMAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

eMagin (NYSE:EMAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:EMAN traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.06. 659,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,447. eMagin has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $4.69.

eMagin Company Profile (Get Rating)

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

