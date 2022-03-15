Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $269.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $256.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.05, for a total transaction of $5,876,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,088 shares of company stock worth $123,661,296 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

