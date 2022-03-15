Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells $46,627,368.15 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 173,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total value of $46,627,368.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,840 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.05, for a total value of $5,876,052.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,018 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total value of $5,335,197.36.

On Friday, March 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $55,070,400.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $6.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $275.36. The company had a trading volume of 176,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,221. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $283.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.09 and its 200 day moving average is $250.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after acquiring an additional 289,490 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

