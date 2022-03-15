Electronic Cigarettes International Group (OTCMKTS:ECIG) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Electronic Cigarettes International Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECIG – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Electronic Cigarettes International Group shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 2,129,500 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01.
Electronic Cigarettes International Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ECIG)
