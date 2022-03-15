Egoras (EGR) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.11 Billion

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last seven days, Egoras has traded flat against the dollar. Egoras has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $734,716.00 worth of Egoras was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Egoras coin can now be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00045180 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,612.50 or 0.06626336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,465.48 or 1.00100115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00040419 BTC.

Egoras Coin Profile

Egoras’ total supply is 99,097,732,541 coins and its circulating supply is 65,160,356,358 coins. Egoras’ official Twitter account is @egorasmarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . Egoras’ official website is egoras.com . The Reddit community for Egoras is https://reddit.com/r/egoras

Egoras Coin Trading

