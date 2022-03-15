Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the stock.
LON:ECO opened at GBX 28.75 ($0.37) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 25. Eco has a 52 week low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 38.20 ($0.50). The stock has a market capitalization of £58.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75.
About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (Get Rating)
