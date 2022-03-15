Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the stock.

LON:ECO opened at GBX 28.75 ($0.37) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 25. Eco has a 52 week low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 38.20 ($0.50). The stock has a market capitalization of £58.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

