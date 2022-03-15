Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CFO David C. Sims Buys 1,304 Shares of Stock

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) CFO David C. Sims acquired 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $12,127.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GRF opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $10.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company. Its objective is long-term growth utilizing the concept of total return for selecting investments. The company was founded on July 16, 1989 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

