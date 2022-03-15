Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) shares fell 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.20 and last traded at $57.20. 2,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 324,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.42.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average is $46.55. The company has a market capitalization of $774.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 36.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 67.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 229,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 49.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after purchasing an additional 141,693 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 259,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 99,375 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

