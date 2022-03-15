Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.75 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) will announce $33.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.07 million and the highest is $34.42 million. Dynagas LNG Partners reported sales of $34.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $134.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.05 million to $136.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $128.86 million, with estimates ranging from $125.82 million to $131.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dynagas LNG Partners.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DLNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLNG. Barclays PLC raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLNG traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 157,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,997. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $96.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

