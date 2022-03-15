Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

DNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Barclays lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

NYSE DNB traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $16.39. The company had a trading volume of 19,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,329. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -94.99, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $598.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.09 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. bought 21,825,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $433,460,705.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 27.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

