Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.30.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,539,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,169. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.94. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $91.29 and a 1 year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,181 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,906 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 94,828.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,905,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,304,000 after buying an additional 1,152,984 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,905,000 after buying an additional 1,011,167 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,893,000 after buying an additional 984,905 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after buying an additional 867,051 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.