DragonVein (DVC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $36,741.00

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. DragonVein has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $36,741.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,105.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $286.93 or 0.00733727 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.97 or 0.00191706 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00024478 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

