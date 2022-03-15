DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Receives $5.48 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.62.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOYU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Get DouYu International alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.93. DouYu International has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $14.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.24.

DouYu International Company Profile (Get Rating)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.