Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Price Target Cut to C$22.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBFGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dorel Industries from C$32.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of DIIBF opened at $7.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. Dorel Industries has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.95.

Dorel Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of diverse portfolio of products brands. It operates through the following segments: Dorel Home, Dorel Juvenile, and Dorel Sports. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture, and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.