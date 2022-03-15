Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Price Target Cut to C$22.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dorel Industries from C$32.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of DIIBF opened at $7.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. Dorel Industries has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.95.

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of diverse portfolio of products brands. It operates through the following segments: Dorel Home, Dorel Juvenile, and Dorel Sports. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture, and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

