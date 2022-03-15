Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.420-$-0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$74.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.04 million.Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.530-$-1.430 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOMO. Cowen lowered their price target on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.60.

DOMO stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,486. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.57. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Domo will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,314,000 after purchasing an additional 51,560 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Domo by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Domo by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,423,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domo by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 69,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

