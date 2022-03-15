DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut DocuSign from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.33.

DOCU opened at $73.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. DocuSign has a one year low of $71.00 and a one year high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.93.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,779,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,764 shares of company stock worth $8,891,699 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,991,000 after buying an additional 313,959 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,842,000 after acquiring an additional 120,044 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,399,000 after acquiring an additional 636,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,574,000 after acquiring an additional 57,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,234,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,704,000 after acquiring an additional 29,920 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

