DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lowered their target price on DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded DocuSign from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded DocuSign from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.33.
Shares of DOCU stock opened at $73.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of -209.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $71.00 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76.
In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,779,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,764 shares of company stock valued at $8,891,699. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in DocuSign by 1.1% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 15.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 4.2% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 5.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
